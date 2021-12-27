This is the first strain I legally purchased with my medical card and about 6 months later I’m reviewing it. This batch I got was so sweet, sweeter than any other bud I’ve ever had. Flavor profile would be that of an epically beefed up cotton candy. Fruity and sweet, but light and airy. Vaporizing this in the pax 2 gave an incredible taste. The high was stoney and spacey, not for daytime use in my opinion but I’m the sleepy type. This was a very good strain for blasting off to space if your tolerance allows, as it is very euphoric and dreamlike. This was some of the best tasting, most potent, frosty hydroponic hybrid bud I’ve gotten in my life 🐉.