Unicorn Poop reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Unicorn Poop.
Unicorn Poop strain effects
Unicorn Poop strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
- 6% of people say it helps with Depression
i........b
December 27, 2021
Creative
Hungry
Tingly
Dizzy
Gave me the craps.
f........r
February 20, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
So good, hits like a heavier indica but nothing crazy. Pre-rolls aren’t too harsh and burns well. Smells amazing, lightly fruity with floral hints. I sat there and smelt the bud for a good while, one of the nicer smelling strains.
p........o
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Dry mouth
pretty good... sour crisp diesel-skunky blueberry cheese notes
m........t
July 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
I grew this from seed. It flowers 12 weeks and turns jet black. Spear shaped buds that are dark purple and sometimes even black. Smells of burnt garlic and rubber. Literally thee best cannabis I've had in my life.
C........2
January 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is the first strain I legally purchased with my medical card and about 6 months later I’m reviewing it. This batch I got was so sweet, sweeter than any other bud I’ve ever had. Flavor profile would be that of an epically beefed up cotton candy. Fruity and sweet, but light and airy. Vaporizing this in the pax 2 gave an incredible taste. The high was stoney and spacey, not for daytime use in my opinion but I’m the sleepy type. This was a very good strain for blasting off to space if your tolerance allows, as it is very euphoric and dreamlike. This was some of the best tasting, most potent, frosty hydroponic hybrid bud I’ve gotten in my life 🐉.
e........n
August 5, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
The write up on this strain makes no sense. It’s a cross of GMO and sophisticated lady. One of the best strains I have ever touched. Really smooth
E........r
November 28, 2021
I'm drying some now, ill give a review after curing, smelled like citrus the entire grow, super frosty, short in height,
T........2
April 9, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Great strain. Bit anecdotal but my girlfriend got very bad anxiety and paranoia with it while canoeing on a lake. To be fair, I did tell her that there were lake sharks moments prior for laughs. But still. Bit of paranoia is possible.