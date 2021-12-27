stock photo similar to Unicorn Poop
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%
Unicorn Poop
Unicorn Poop is a hybrid weed strain made a from reported cross of GMO Cookies and Sophisticated Lady. It reportedly comes from breeder Thug Pug. Sophisticated Lady is reportedly rare Ghost OG x Grateful Breath.
Unicorn Poop strain effects
Unicorn Poop strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 13% of people say it helps with Stress
- 6% of people say it helps with Depression
Unicorn Poop strain reviews48
i........b
December 27, 2021
Creative
Hungry
Tingly
Dizzy
f........r
February 20, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
p........o
December 15, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Dry mouth