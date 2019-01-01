ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Velvet Ropes
  • Leafly flower of Velvet Ropes

Hybrid

Velvet Ropes

Velvet Ropes

Velvet Ropes was bred by Second Generation Genetics by crossing a Sacagawea #6 mother with a F4 Blueberry father. Known for producing exceptionally resinous buds, Velvet Ropes puts out a musky, spicy, and floral berry terpene profile that is as heavy as the high. Reserve this strain for bedtime, as it may put you down for the count.

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Strain
Velvet Ropes