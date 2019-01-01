Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Velvet Ropes was bred by Second Generation Genetics by crossing a Sacagawea #6 mother with a F4 Blueberry father. Known for producing exceptionally resinous buds, Velvet Ropes puts out a musky, spicy, and floral berry terpene profile that is as heavy as the high. Reserve this strain for bedtime, as it may put you down for the count.