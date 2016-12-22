Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Paxil what?
I have unipolar depression and anxiety disorders including PTSD.
This is like, without any of the direct effects (side effects are just a coverup) of medications like Xanax/alprazolam, Soma, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Restoril/Temazepam and Wellbutrin/bupropion; banishing pain and sadness...
Great strain! When it comes around to me, it goes fast because of it’s clean high and ability to remain focused. It’s got a pretty good following from most of my “patients with lower back pain, arthritis and knee pain. Even though it’s not a huge pain relief, it keeps the mind clear and lowers the c...