Versace reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Versace.

24

Avatar for IndicaQueen420
Member since 2014
🔥👌🏻🤤💯
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for AlexanderDMZ
Member since 2018
Paxil what? I have unipolar depression and anxiety disorders including PTSD. This is like, without any of the direct effects (side effects are just a coverup) of medications like Xanax/alprazolam, Soma, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Restoril/Temazepam and Wellbutrin/bupropion; banishing pain and sadness...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Anthonyochoa
Member since 2018
Great high
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for JamesDean21
Member since 2018
Very relaxing strain, Good for the following • Sleep • Pain relief • Stress
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
User uploaded image of Versace
Avatar for Sudds04201978
Member since 2018
Great strain! When it comes around to me, it goes fast because of it’s clean high and ability to remain focused. It’s got a pretty good following from most of my “patients with lower back pain, arthritis and knee pain. Even though it’s not a huge pain relief, it keeps the mind clear and lowers the c...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Cobralord33
Member since 2018
Worked like a charm for my depression but not great for my fibromyalgia
ArousedCreativeHappy
Avatar for Leyx420
Member since 2018
A delicious and amazing strain , it always takes you super high !!
Focused
Avatar for CannabisSG
Member since 2018
So good
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkative