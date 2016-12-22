ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Versace is a clear-headed sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Sour Diesel, OG Kush, and Granddaddy Purple. This trio of trichome-rich strains is combined to offer an array of effects that work off each other. Sour Diesel’s heady buzz acts a catalyst, adding a stimulating alertness to the luscious body effects and pleasant euphoria native to Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, respectively. Enjoy this pungent flower to help curb depression and fatigue while elevating mood and muting mild physical pain. 

Avatar for APeaceofPie
Member since 2017
Brandon0571 speaks nothing but the truth; "It's a truly magical strain". This strain is sweet but thick and robust. It sets in with a clear head high that'll make everyone smile and eases into a mellow, balanced body high. This would definitely be a great strain if you were generally feeling down. T...
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for BlackAdam52
Member since 2015
Just vaped a bowl of Versace in a dry herb vape. Any anxiety and depression that I had before my session was replaced with a good cerebral high. Soon after I felt it spread through my body. I'm relaxed, but I feel that I could still go out if I needed to. This strain is up there with GSC as a strai...
FocusedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for gorebag
Member since 2017
A unique trait of this strain is that it does not inhibit your mind much even after several hits, comparable to Super Jack. It gives a very comforting euphoria that's stronger than some other sativas I have tried. Tastes very good, too. Definitely worth trying if you want a productive euphoria wit...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for SmokemonG0
Member since 2016
The Versace that I smoked seemed like a 50/50 hybrid. It tasted like a collection of fresh herbs and flowers with a slight fuel in the undertone. If I ever see gas pumps at Whole Foods Market... The buds wore a faded green shade, with bold orange hairs shining brightly underneath a light coat of...
HungryTingly
Avatar for nicksaso
Member since 2017
Actually incredible Super controllable high and tastes great
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Granddaddy Purple
OG Kush
