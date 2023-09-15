Violator
HybridTHC 11%CBG 1%
Violator
Vlr
Hybrid
Energetic
Pine
Pepper
Myrcene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Violator effects are mostly energizing.
Violator potency is lower THC than average.
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Violator is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel and energetic. Violator has 11% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Violator, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Violator strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
g........3
September 15, 2023
3 stars because it looks good and smells ok but don't care for the taste and the buzz is lsnt really there