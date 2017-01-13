ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Violet Delight
  4. Reviews

Violet Delight reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Violet Delight.

Effects

Show all

58 people reported 362 effects
Relaxed 62%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 46%
Euphoric 44%
Talkative 20%
Stress 32%
Depression 31%
Pain 20%
Insomnia 15%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 15%
Dry eyes 5%
Anxious 1%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

70

Avatar for jaciupton
Member since 2019
Smoked some dabs and I’m 5 episodes deep in Forensic Files
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for LilGwee
Member since 2019
Violet Delight is one of the most balanced hybrids I’ve had It’s perfect for anxiety and stress and you remain completely functional through out the day giving you waves of intense euphoria the flavor profile is complex whiffs of strong violet and lavender with hints of ammonia and mango
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Raditzalysx
Member since 2019
In love with this strain. I don’t really like the heavy headed feeling most indicates bring or being sedated but I am always looking for a strain to relieve my anxiety. Violet delight leaves me feeling clear headed just as Leafly describes but also takes away my anxiety. It’s such a nice light heart...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for cashedcal
Member since 2015
motivated and energetic
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
I love this strain. Super dense, big buds. Smells delicious, smooth smoke, and great head change. Definitely feeling the indica effects from this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MeltedCandle
Member since 2019
This put me in the most dreamy, euphoric, chilled out state ever. Smoking this violet-scented delight was such a pleasant experience and I've yet to find another strain that makes me feel the way this one does. It's definitely my all-time fave so far!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for ElliesBlues
Member since 2019
These were some dense cured little buds!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for PrincessPurp86
Member since 2019
I absolutely adore this magical strain. Violet Delight is everything you want her to be. She will take away your physical pain. She will uplift and dance with you. You can really feel the life of Violet Delight in this strain. It’s truly beautiful. Wonderful experience. 💜
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted