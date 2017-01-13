We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Violet Delight is one of the most balanced hybrids I’ve had It’s perfect for anxiety and stress and you remain completely functional through out the day giving you waves of intense euphoria the flavor profile is complex whiffs of strong violet and lavender with hints of ammonia and mango
In love with this strain. I don’t really like the heavy headed feeling most indicates bring or being sedated but I am always looking for a strain to relieve my anxiety. Violet delight leaves me feeling clear headed just as Leafly describes but also takes away my anxiety. It’s such a nice light heart...
This put me in the most dreamy, euphoric, chilled out state ever. Smoking this violet-scented delight was such a pleasant experience and I've yet to find another strain that makes me feel the way this one does. It's definitely my all-time fave so far!
I absolutely adore this magical strain. Violet Delight is everything you want her to be. She will take away your physical pain. She will uplift and dance with you. You can really feel the life of Violet Delight in this strain. It’s truly beautiful. Wonderful experience. 💜