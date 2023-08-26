Violet Sky reviews
Violet Sky reviews
B........n
August 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Shits fire, smoked a cone and then got so high I ate a bunch of snacks then passed out. Some of the best sleep I’ve had in a long time. I’d compare the high to what it’s like to hit a really good gym session in a while and you feel really relaxed and sore but in a good way after. Really good if you just want a strain to relax after a long day and sleep really well.
g........4
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This flower is amazing I would definitely buy it again too notch flower very potent n smells n smokes wonderful thank you wiz
t........0
October 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Beautiful, dark, green/purple nuggets that exhibit trichomes as much on the inside as the out. Wonderful smoke that is smooth on both inhale; and exhale. Highly recommend!
y........2
July 28, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
A few hits and I was fully relaxed watching Ancient Aliens 🤣 honestly though I have ADHD and found Khalifa strains to be helpful balancing out my mind to concentrate and turn on my head for sleep. Big fan of the KK brand.
J........8
August 4, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
I've always heard good things about the brand. Really happy with the purchase. Nice big soft nugs. Very smooth with a fruity aftertaste. They say some strains are standouts because they are unique. I'd place this one on the list. Will definitely purchase again. My fingers are sticky just from handling it. Also the seal if you place is back in the lid seems to reseal the container. Look forward to trying the other stains in the lineup.
K........a
July 4, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Violet sky is a smooth indica heavy hybrid. I would say this high is one they will definitely ride with you rather than bombard you, but if you dose a little heavy; sleep will be eminent!
d........z
March 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
😴 😴 💤 🛏 😴 💤 🛏 😴 💤 🛏
j........4
July 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Amazing!