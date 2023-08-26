Violet Sky reviews

Violet Sky strain effects

Feelings

Euphoric

Relaxed

Creative

Violet Sky strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    43% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    31% of people say it helps with Pain

August 26, 2023
Shits fire, smoked a cone and then got so high I ate a bunch of snacks then passed out. Some of the best sleep I’ve had in a long time. I’d compare the high to what it’s like to hit a really good gym session in a while and you feel really relaxed and sore but in a good way after. Really good if you just want a strain to relax after a long day and sleep really well.
11 people found this helpful
September 10, 2023
This flower is amazing I would definitely buy it again too notch flower very potent n smells n smokes wonderful thank you wiz
6 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Beautiful, dark, green/purple nuggets that exhibit trichomes as much on the inside as the out. Wonderful smoke that is smooth on both inhale; and exhale. Highly recommend!
3 people found this helpful
July 28, 2024
A few hits and I was fully relaxed watching Ancient Aliens 🤣 honestly though I have ADHD and found Khalifa strains to be helpful balancing out my mind to concentrate and turn on my head for sleep. Big fan of the KK brand.
2 people found this helpful
August 4, 2024
I've always heard good things about the brand. Really happy with the purchase. Nice big soft nugs. Very smooth with a fruity aftertaste. They say some strains are standouts because they are unique. I'd place this one on the list. Will definitely purchase again. My fingers are sticky just from handling it. Also the seal if you place is back in the lid seems to reseal the container. Look forward to trying the other stains in the lineup.
1 person found this helpful
July 4, 2024
Violet sky is a smooth indica heavy hybrid. I would say this high is one they will definitely ride with you rather than bombard you, but if you dose a little heavy; sleep will be eminent!
1 person found this helpful
March 13, 2024
😴 😴 💤 🛏 😴 💤 🛏 😴 💤 🛏
1 person found this helpful
July 7, 2024
Amazing!
1 person found this helpful

