Hybrid

Violet Sky

Hand-selected by the rapper Wiz Khalifa, Violet Sky is a cannabis strain released in 2023 by the brand Khalifa Kush. It's a cross of the cultivars Khalifa Mints and GastroPop. The brand Khalifa Kush spent two years bringing a unique purple-colored flower to market with the KK lineage. Violet Sky is a very high-THC indica hybrid with complex, pungent blend of fruit, citrus, and herbal smells. Violet Sky buds are dense and frosty with purple leaves and orange pistils. Its top terpenes include the funky relaxing myrcene, the lemony limonene, the rare b-ocimene, and more. This genetic combination and flavor palate is best suited to experienced consumers, and medical patients dealing with pain. Be among the first to review the new Violet Sky from Khalifa Kush.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Violet Sky

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Violet Sky strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Creative

Violet Sky strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    43% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    31% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Violet Sky products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Violet Sky near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Violet Sky strain reviews16

August 26, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Shits fire, smoked a cone and then got so high I ate a bunch of snacks then passed out. Some of the best sleep I’ve had in a long time. I’d compare the high to what it’s like to hit a really good gym session in a while and you feel really relaxed and sore but in a good way after. Really good if you just want a strain to relax after a long day and sleep really well.
11 people found this helpful
September 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This flower is amazing I would definitely buy it again too notch flower very potent n smells n smokes wonderful thank you wiz
6 people found this helpful
October 21, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Beautiful, dark, green/purple nuggets that exhibit trichomes as much on the inside as the out. Wonderful smoke that is smooth on both inhale; and exhale. Highly recommend!
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight