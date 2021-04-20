I bought an eighth; next day went back and bought an ounce. immediate head high, that gives way to the need to socialize. It's the only "all in one" cultivar I've ever smoked. Smoke a little; you're functional having a good time. smoke a bit more; still functional but the need to be social kicks in as well as the laughing and euphoric feeling. Smoke out; you still need have the need to talk, but people probably want you to shut up. The head high comes back and moves towards your eyes. Skin begins to tingle and you may get the "woo woos" as well. You're relaxed as phuck but it lets you choose your path. If you wanna be social, it will let you keep on going. If you wanna chill, music and movies are great. Or if you wanna go to sleep she'll let you go down. Great sleep.