v........9
April 20, 2021
Euphoric
Tingly
it made me cough so hard I pooped myself
E........n
March 22, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
You haven't truly pooped until you've tried the CONE. It's like a nice walk on the beach, just sativa enough to be a mood booster, not enough to cause any sense of paranoia imo. I would use this in a social setting at best, medicinally will kick any kind of stress you have going on. The Zoloft of strains in my experience! (9 years of daily toking)
O........1
November 13, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
I only smoke za. This is definitely up there with all the high TCH herbz. This weed doesn’t really boof when you grind it out. It may small like nothing but when you light dat shit up you’ll be higher than high 🤩🤩. This herb taste similar to Dosilato but has it’s own unique sweet after taste. Not for lightweight smokers..
c........e
May 11, 2021
I POOPED so hard I coughed. Great way to relax and chill after a days work, A couple puffs and away you go. I found it good for relaxing, pain.
B........l
May 8, 2023
Giggly
Talkative
I never thought I'd give any strain anything other than 5 stars but Waffle Cone really isn't my favorite. The taste isn't great but I don't really care about that. The high itself wasn't as good as the description made it out to be. I find the whole Gelato line to be lacking .
m........5
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great for real nerve pain; cervical spine fusion from C2 all the way down to C7! Major pain help without the knock out punch!
K........e
May 29, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
I bought an eighth; next day went back and bought an ounce. immediate head high, that gives way to the need to socialize. It's the only "all in one" cultivar I've ever smoked. Smoke a little; you're functional having a good time. smoke a bit more; still functional but the need to be social kicks in as well as the laughing and euphoric feeling. Smoke out; you still need have the need to talk, but people probably want you to shut up. The head high comes back and moves towards your eyes. Skin begins to tingle and you may get the "woo woos" as well. You're relaxed as phuck but it lets you choose your path. If you wanna be social, it will let you keep on going. If you wanna chill, music and movies are great. Or if you wanna go to sleep she'll let you go down. Great sleep.
S........r
March 13, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Just took 3.5 mellow hits and I’m smiling, rubbing my feet together. Feels Nice