ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Walker Kush
  4. Reviews

Walker Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Walker Kush.

Reviews

42

Avatar for Rslipknot14
Member since 2019
Phenomenal strain to just. Feel. Calm.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for K-Cooley0
Member since 2019
Great strain helps me big chill!! Lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for WEEDNOTSOSNOB420
Member since 2018
I had a nice pungent bud of Walker Kush It was a very mellow high, and it was a very enjoyable high, that put one into a mellow mood.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for leaflyaccount2
Member since 2019
good for darcy not much of a high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Walker KushUser uploaded image of Walker Kush
Avatar for Mattao
Member since 2018
I have PTSD and this strain is giving me my life back. I haven't felt this good in a decade. Best weed I've ever had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for uberginger
Member since 2018
I really enjoy this strain which I consumed in my Ascent vaporizer at 380 degrees - very relaxed high - calming ...I don’t feel sleepy but definitely not energetic either. I have a nice head buzz. Honestly to me not a Particularly remarkable flavor but that’s not what I’m looking for in cannabis fl...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Coco.Chronic
Member since 2018
Master Kush is a nice strain for evenings. Helped me relax before bed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyUplifted
Avatar for LoonaMoth
Member since 2018
Absolutely amazing for turning down racing thoughts, manic behavior and insomnia. This is definitely a heavy hitter for me. Not a great many strains control my muscle pain like this one does.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly