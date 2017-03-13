ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Walter White reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Walter White.

Avatar for JohnnyBongo
Member since 2019
Cerebral buzz but too much, gave me a headache and Im a big user
Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Smoke a gram of this. You will be flying high. This is a stimulant it feels like drinking a gallon of coffee.
Avatar for BallUpStargirl
Member since 2018
love love love this strain it gave me such an uplifting high. Smelt amazing and its perfect for everyday users. Its woody with a nice blend of citrus. You will not be disappointed with this hybrid
Avatar for zeeceethree
Member since 2019
I like this one best from a glass pipe for some reason. functional, mellow high
Relaxed
Avatar for Ghostboykeith
Member since 2018
Great tasting strain nothing too exotic. Not an overpowering indica hybrid actually the high for me leans more towards sativa effects. Good pick up
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cranes
Member since 2019
Seems like there might be multiple phenotypes of this that lean one way or another. I didn't dig the pretty potent high that quickly resulted in making me lay down. I really wanted to like it, every time I smoked it I tried to take notice of what I enjoyed about it. But idk it wouldn't go in my arse...
FocusedSleepy
Avatar for M.L.M.
Member since 2019
Haven't had anything like it in years. I really enjoy it. Lol happens to be the name of a character in one of my favorite shows lol i have tried the shatter too. Love it.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Juliie420
Member since 2018
nice but harsh tasting woody bud, almost tangy...left me happy, calm, a bit talkative. Would be good for anxiety or depression. Pretty good local dispensary strain
HappyRelaxedTalkativeTingly