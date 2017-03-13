Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Seems like there might be multiple phenotypes of this that lean one way or another. I didn't dig the pretty potent high that quickly resulted in making me lay down. I really wanted to like it, every time I smoked it I tried to take notice of what I enjoyed about it. But idk it wouldn't go in my arse...