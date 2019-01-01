ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Known as a big yielding strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Warda“reek”n OG is a cross of Hells OG and Rare Dankness #1. Lime green and silvery buds grow dense with loads of pistils and trichomes that put out a sour kush aroma. The strong,heavy high offers consumers a classic stoned feeling that lingers.

 

