Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Known as a big yielding strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Warda“reek”n OG is a cross of Hells OG and Rare Dankness #1. Lime green and silvery buds grow dense with loads of pistils and trichomes that put out a sour kush aroma. The strong,heavy high offers consumers a classic stoned feeling that lingers.