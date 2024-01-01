stock photo similar to Watermelon Dream
Hybrid

Watermelon Dream

Watermelon Dream is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Watermelon Dream is a cross of Blue Dream x Watermelon Zkittlez. Watermelon Dream is a sativa hybrid with big yield, amazing bag appeal and watermelon hard candy terps. Leave a review for this strain.

