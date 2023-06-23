Watermelon Gusherz reviews
J........1
June 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Picked up an 8th from good day farm, testing at 21% THC with 2% Terpines I had been a tolerance break for 5 day before smoking this strain. I'm a seasoned consumer so my tolerance was what most would consider High. The smell is gassy, earthy, and sweet. with the taste to match. I only took 2 big rips from my bowl. About 3 minutes in to the session, I was hit with a solid body high followed with a very pleasant head band effect, as well as a reduction of pressure on my eyes. The session ended with a nice sedation effect that led to a full night's rest. I would definitely recommend this strain if you suffer from pain, insomnia, or you just want to relax at the end of the day.
D........a
July 7, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Excellent Evening Strain DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE HEAVY MACHINERY LOL
b........0
October 29, 2023
Relaxed
you’re gonna have a fantastic nap after you smoke some of this, fantastic.
c........e
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
strictly picked this up due to two reviews saying “do not operate heavy machinery” - i see what they mean. took 3 pulls off a bong (i load snaps so i take it all in one go, probably like a 10 second long process from light to exhale) and dawg. i feel like i took a dab with how hot it made my face. it made ordering food verbally an actual process that i had to realize what i was doing. i’m typing this at the restaurant waiting on aforementioned food and just realizing how high i am. a horn keeps honking. anyways. neat. good job Good Day Farms
f........5
April 24, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This strain is a very heavy indica. I experienced relaxing, calming, happy, drowsiness, eyes were slits, couch locked me for 5hrs cuz I was exhausted already. I had a long day of driving and I went shopping and my back went out! 😭😔💀😄🛍️ 🛒 🤑 😭 So this was a nice tasty treat when I sat down and took my shoes off! 😂😭 it smells and tastes like it what I described above. Sweet but a little spicy! 🥵🤤 You'll love it if you need it for sleep and relaxing. I also found some seeds that are viable in my ounce. 😆 💕 Thanks guys! 🌞 🌿 Stay Lifted!
p........0
November 8, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Thoroughly enjoyed this strain! Very relaxing. Great for a night cap. Be ready to chill
j........8
August 25, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
perfect . i have a high tolerance. however i will say dont smoke street weed smoke thca. it’s so much stronger and gets you a better high. WG depending on how much you smoke you feel it in ur head more then anything whilst giving you a full body high. coming from someone who SMOKES. hit the strain 1-3 times for the best relaxing high. if you want a stronger high hit it as many times as your heart desires. i’m not gonna give it 4 stars because of cotton mouth. drink water,, easy fix.
m........7
June 12, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Have an all in one of Watermelon Gushers and I can attest to the effects. Fantastic, super euphoric and relaxing. Stress has been significantly lowered from my experience as well. Well worth a try! Very healing 🥰