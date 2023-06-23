Picked up an 8th from good day farm, testing at 21% THC with 2% Terpines I had been a tolerance break for 5 day before smoking this strain. I'm a seasoned consumer so my tolerance was what most would consider High. The smell is gassy, earthy, and sweet. with the taste to match. I only took 2 big rips from my bowl. About 3 minutes in to the session, I was hit with a solid body high followed with a very pleasant head band effect, as well as a reduction of pressure on my eyes. The session ended with a nice sedation effect that led to a full night's rest. I would definitely recommend this strain if you suffer from pain, insomnia, or you just want to relax at the end of the day.