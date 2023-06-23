stock photo similar to Watermelon Gusherz
Hybrid

Watermelon Gusherz

aka Watermelon Gushers, Watermelon TK41

Watermelon Gushers is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cocomero Gelatti and Gushers. This strain is a sweet treat for the late afternoon or evening, with a delicious terpene profile and relaxing effects. Watermelon Gushers has notes of watermelon, cookies, and tropical fruits, and a sticky coating of resinous trichomes. Watermelon Gushers is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Gushers effects include relaxation, euphoria, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Gushers when dealing with symptoms associated with  insomnia and lack of appetite. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Watermelon Gushers features flavors like earthy, citrus, and fruity. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Watermelon Gushers typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Watermelon Gushers is perfect for anytime you need to calm the mind for rest and healing, or just enjoy a fruity and gassy aroma. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Gushers, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Watermelon Gusherz strain effects

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Giggly

Watermelon Gusherz strain helps with

  • Stress
  • Pain
  • Anxiety
Watermelon Gusherz strain reviews16

June 23, 2023
Picked up an 8th from good day farm, testing at 21% THC with 2% Terpines I had been a tolerance break for 5 day before smoking this strain. I'm a seasoned consumer so my tolerance was what most would consider High. The smell is gassy, earthy, and sweet. with the taste to match. I only took 2 big rips from my bowl. About 3 minutes in to the session, I was hit with a solid body high followed with a very pleasant head band effect, as well as a reduction of pressure on my eyes. The session ended with a nice sedation effect that led to a full night's rest. I would definitely recommend this strain if you suffer from pain, insomnia, or you just want to relax at the end of the day.
July 7, 2023
Excellent Evening Strain DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE HEAVY MACHINERY LOL
October 29, 2023
Loading...Relaxed
you’re gonna have a fantastic nap after you smoke some of this, fantastic.
Read all reviews

Watermelon Gusherz strain genetics

Strain parent
TKg
TK41
parent
Watermelon Gusherz
WtrmlnGshr
Watermelon Gusherz