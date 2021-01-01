Watermelon Mimosa reviews
Watermelon Mimosa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
5 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
20% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
20% of people report feeling energetic
