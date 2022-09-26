Watermelon Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Runtz.

write a review

Watermelon Runtz strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Watermelon Runtz strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    26% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Watermelon Runtz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
September 26, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
I like it, after trying so many strains and just diluting the OG out of every strain I've realized all are going to be similar in effects now but the flavor profile may differ. I look at total Cannabinoids and base it off that and this one kills it! The flavor on this strain seems almost surreal!
7 people found this helpful
May 23, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Absolutely makes my night and provides a really euphoric high while also making me indescribably sleepy after a few hits. from personal experience, its an absolute 12/10 if you often have trouble sleeping at night.
3 people found this helpful
May 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
It’s really good for stress relief. I smoke this in the evening and I know I can have a calm night.
3 people found this helpful
November 2, 2023
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
I dead js boxed my v wit this shit and I'm fried asf ngl
2 people found this helpful
July 5, 2024
One of the tastiest strains I’ve had. It reminded me of pixie sticks. Works great for neuropathy as well.
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
It's called watermelon because as soon as you smoke it, Gallagher comes and smashes your head with a hammer
September 22, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This strain is added to my favorite list. Gives you a nice cerebral feel.
December 23, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
pretty good.

Buy strains with similar effects to Watermelon Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...