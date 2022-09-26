Watermelon Runtz reviews
G........4
September 26, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
I like it, after trying so many strains and just diluting the OG out of every strain I've realized all are going to be similar in effects now but the flavor profile may differ. I look at total Cannabinoids and base it off that and this one kills it! The flavor on this strain seems almost surreal!
b........7
May 23, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Absolutely makes my night and provides a really euphoric high while also making me indescribably sleepy after a few hits. from personal experience, its an absolute 12/10 if you often have trouble sleeping at night.
s........1
May 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
It’s really good for stress relief. I smoke this in the evening and I know I can have a calm night.
c........z
November 2, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I dead js boxed my v wit this shit and I'm fried asf ngl
b........r
July 5, 2024
One of the tastiest strains I’ve had. It reminded me of pixie sticks. Works great for neuropathy as well.
r........e
Yesterday
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
It's called watermelon because as soon as you smoke it, Gallagher comes and smashes your head with a hammer
j........7
September 22, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is added to my favorite list. Gives you a nice cerebral feel.
c........i
December 23, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
pretty good.