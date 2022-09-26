stock photo similar to Watermelon Runtz
Hybrid

Watermelon Runtz

aka Melon Runtz

Watermelon Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Runtz. It’s got bold purple buds and a nose to match. The effects of this strain are believed to be intensely euphoric, a little sleepy, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Watermelon Runtz is believed to be 22% THC. The dominant terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, which form a gassy, fruit salad nose with watermelon notes, and a sharp, earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of pain, nausea, and arthritis. The original breeder of Watermelon Runtz is Silent Seeds.

Watermelon Runtz strain effects

Reported by 16 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Euphoric

Watermelon Runtz strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    26% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Stress
    26% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Loading...

Watermelon Runtz strain reviews16

September 26, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Hungry
I like it, after trying so many strains and just diluting the OG out of every strain I've realized all are going to be similar in effects now but the flavor profile may differ. I look at total Cannabinoids and base it off that and this one kills it! The flavor on this strain seems almost surreal!
7 people found this helpful
May 23, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Absolutely makes my night and provides a really euphoric high while also making me indescribably sleepy after a few hits. from personal experience, its an absolute 12/10 if you often have trouble sleeping at night.
3 people found this helpful
May 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
It’s really good for stress relief. I smoke this in the evening and I know I can have a calm night.
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

