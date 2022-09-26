Watermelon Runtz
aka Melon Runtz
Watermelon Runtz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Watermelon Zkittlez with Runtz. It’s got bold purple buds and a nose to match. The effects of this strain are believed to be intensely euphoric, a little sleepy, and tingly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Watermelon Runtz is believed to be 22% THC. The dominant terpenes in this strain are caryophyllene, limonene, and humulene, which form a gassy, fruit salad nose with watermelon notes, and a sharp, earthy aftertaste. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of pain, nausea, and arthritis. The original breeder of Watermelon Runtz is Silent Seeds.
