j........5
April 6, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
This tastes sooooo good! It tastes like juicy fruit gum😋. I definitely recommend. For me personally I don’t get very high off of this strand but it’s a good one if you’re looking for something to smoke throughout the day:)
p........4
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Enjoying this strain through a full spectrum cartridge is really nice for my pain. Very euphoric and anti depressant properties.