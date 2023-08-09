i want to like this strain. it's a nice high, and it actually suppressed my food cravings, which is kinda weird but a plus for me. problem is! both times ive smoked ive woken up with a headache at the base of my skull that lasts throughout the day. i am not prone to migraines or anything, and i had to stop a pretty easy task to lay down bc the pain was so distracting. it is a very nice high though, and clearly it works for others, so id just recommend starting w a small amt <3