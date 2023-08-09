Watermelon Wonder reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Watermelon Wonder.
Watermelon Wonder strain effects
Watermelon Wonder strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
i........9
August 9, 2023
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Smoked in a pre-roll from Good Day Farms. The strain was smoothly delicious. It was the perfect balance of a fun, relaxing high. Definitely want to try again!
d........2
September 23, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
there is no way i can pick just four things this strain helped me with. it helps with my pain as well as my depression. 10 out of 10 would suggest this strain for those who have fibromyalgia, endometrosis, or you just want to leave the planet.
j........5
April 26, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I got a half oz of this from hidden greens medical dispensary in Buxton Maine and it's an amazing, tasty, potent flower. I'm a change it up kind of guy and buy mine in my weekly bulk, but I'd buy this strain again next week if it's still available.
a........s
January 26, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
This is perfect for Anxiety and mood swings. One goes a long way. Don't let the size fool you.
s........3
February 16, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
i want to like this strain. it's a nice high, and it actually suppressed my food cravings, which is kinda weird but a plus for me. problem is! both times ive smoked ive woken up with a headache at the base of my skull that lasts throughout the day. i am not prone to migraines or anything, and i had to stop a pretty easy task to lay down bc the pain was so distracting. it is a very nice high though, and clearly it works for others, so id just recommend starting w a small amt <3
l........c
Yesterday
Creative
Relaxed
Pretty buds!! Smells floral and fruity watermelon forward for sure. Creative, body high and feeling less pain.