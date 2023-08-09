Watermelon Wonder
Watermelon Wonder is an evenly balanced hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Cookies and Sunset Sherbet, and Frosted Cherry Cookies. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Watermelon Wonder has a rare and exotic lineage, as it is the only strain cultivated by Grow West in Maryland. Watermelon Wonder is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Watermelon Wonder effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Watermelon Wonder when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Good Day Farm, Watermelon Wonder features flavors like sweet watermelon and herbs. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Watermelon Wonder typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Watermelon Wonder is a deliciously purple strain with dense, resin-coated buds that burst with fruity flavor. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Watermelon Wonder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Watermelon Wonder strain effects
Watermelon Wonder strain helps with
28% of people say it helps with Cramps
28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with Depression
