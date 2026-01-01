Wedding Cheesecake Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This is a great strain for impatient growers, flowering in around 9 weeks without much intervention in both indoor and outdoor grows; stress training and a two week flush before harvest are recommended. Wedding Cheesecake Auto has a palate of creamy vanilla, fruit, and sweet notes, and manifests as a balanced high of body tingles and mental clarity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wedding Cheesecake Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.