Wedding Crasher reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Crasher.

Reviews

58

Avatar for SSV79
Member since 2014
super uplifting super dense nugs
Avatar for Hoof_Harted
Member since 2019
Great strain for anxiety. Does a great job and calming me down and cheering me up if I’ve had a rough day. Mildly sedating from its Purple Punch parent, but still uplifted and happy. Great strain and tastes amazing.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for bakedlikeacake
Member since 2014
Smooth smoke, calming, great flavor and aroma. Purple tones spotted across light green flower under a layer Of trichomes that looks like its slathered with frosting!
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for brob711
Member since 2017
Very good strain. Clear high.
Avatar for Smokeologist
Member since 2016
The nugs are tight and fluffy! Smells amazing and taste great! Tastes like back in the weed! So good I went back again. Just an all around great feeling. #smokeandgo!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for Mrturtle2u
Member since 2019
Good strain it’s definitely a upper, good for being on the move or smoking socially, definitely good for sex
Avatar for lordhigh
Member since 2017
Perfect blend of earthy- gas, with a undertone of berries. Frosted, tight buds with splashes of purple coloring. Nice sweet aroma from start to finish. A relaxing high,but not overly so. A functioning Indica buzz. Stimulating the appitite and settles an upset stomach. A great anxiety relief.
