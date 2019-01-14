Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Great strain for anxiety. Does a great job and calming me down and cheering me up if I’ve had a rough day. Mildly sedating from its Purple Punch parent, but still uplifted and happy. Great strain and tastes amazing.
Perfect blend of earthy- gas, with a undertone of berries. Frosted, tight buds with splashes of purple coloring. Nice sweet aroma from start to finish. A relaxing high,but not overly so. A functioning Indica buzz. Stimulating the appitite and settles an upset stomach. A great anxiety relief.