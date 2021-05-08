Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Wedding Punch
  5. Wedding Punch Reviews

Wedding Punch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wedding Punch.

Wedding Punch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly

Wedding Punch reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Berry
33% of people taste the flavor berry
Grape
33% of people taste the flavor grape
Grapefruit
33% of people taste the flavor grapefruit

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Wedding Punch near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...