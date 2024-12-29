stock photo similar to Wet Wet
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Wet Wet

Wet Wet is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cookies from a genetic cross of Cheetah Piss x Runtz. This strain packs a punch of uplifting effects. Wet Wet has a skunky, earthy aroma with a sour touch. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wet Wet, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Wet Wet

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Wet Wet products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Wet Wet near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Wet Wet strain reviews1

Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This was some pretty good bud a little mellow but after a few hits you get a very relaxing high😶‍🌫️
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight