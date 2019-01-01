ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Whipped Cherries is a cross of a female Cherry Cream Pie and a male Cookies and Cream F2. This strain brings in tart cherry flavors that are mellowed out by that Cookies and Cream smoothness. Buds grow dense and compact with lots of fan leaves that are perfect for making tasty concentrates. 

