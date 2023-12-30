Whipped Cream
Whipped Cream
WhC
Hybrid
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Sweet
Pungent
Earthy
Whipped Cream effects are mostly energizing.
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Whipped Cream strain effects
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Whipped Cream strain reviews(4)
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d........5
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Dry mouth
had this for my birthday and i had a great time! this is a very tasty bud that’s great for uplifting your mood and not making you sleepy
B........1
January 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Dry mouth
this seems to be a great start. put a small pinch of the ground flower in my vape..just took one quick puff to see if the taste was as good as the smell from the bag. I was a bit disappointed but that's typical with a flower vape. I'll pack a bowl for sure next time. Off the bat, giggling at the dumbest shit! perma grin has set in and feels pretty good as far as the small hit relaxing me!
a........n
January 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
Anxious
It is a really good bud. It has a possibility to give u a bad trip so try n not do any -ve things when u smoke it.