Whipped Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Whipped Cream.
Whipped Cream strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Whipped Cream strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
d........5
December 30, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
had this for my birthday and i had a great time! this is a very tasty bud that’s great for uplifting your mood and not making you sleepy
B........1
January 16, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
this seems to be a great start. put a small pinch of the ground flower in my vape..just took one quick puff to see if the taste was as good as the smell from the bag. I was a bit disappointed but that's typical with a flower vape. I'll pack a bowl for sure next time. Off the bat, giggling at the dumbest shit! perma grin has set in and feels pretty good as far as the small hit relaxing me!
a........n
January 18, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Uplifted
It is a really good bud. It has a possibility to give u a bad trip so try n not do any -ve things when u smoke it.