Whiskey Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Whiskey Cake.
Whiskey Cake reviews
l........5
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
smell is very sweet and fruity, a personal favorite. it is a perfect 50/50 hybrid. you get the euphoric, relaxed feeling of an indica, but you also get the stimulating feeling of a sativa. def still productive and get lots of things done. i cleaned and did laundry all in the same day LOL. highly recommend at least to try it!
i........2
March 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
the way it smells. it’s so fruityy. your lungs will thank you. the taste so good the smoke is smooth. nice chill high. not to strong. just right, must cop!