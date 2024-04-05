Whiskey Cake
Whiskey Cake
WC
Hybrid
Happy
Focused
Euphoric
Tropical
Sweet
Whiskey Cake effects are mostly calming.
Whiskey Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Whiskey Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Whiskey Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Whiskey Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Whiskey Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Whiskey Cake strain reviews(2)
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l........5
April 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
smell is very sweet and fruity, a personal favorite. it is a perfect 50/50 hybrid. you get the euphoric, relaxed feeling of an indica, but you also get the stimulating feeling of a sativa. def still productive and get lots of things done. i cleaned and did laundry all in the same day LOL. highly recommend at least to try it!
i........2
March 14, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
the way it smells. it’s so fruityy. your lungs will thank you. the taste so good the smoke is smooth. nice chill high. not to strong. just right, must cop!