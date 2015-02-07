We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 74%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 33%
Anxiety 37%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 14%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 7%
Reviews
43
Lsuar082
Member since 2019
My wife and I have 4 kids so getting business done at the end of the night is a bit of a struggle. Our guy had just gotten his hands on this beauty and offered us an 8th to try it out. A bit skeptical at first, we did it. The end result was a night of busy activity if you know what I mean. 😏
I bought this strain at a dispensary, being the HUGE cheese lover iam (especially old nice well curated cheese rather then the grocery store brand or largely mass marketed plastic stuff) (u get the point im a cheese snob) as a preface after reading many of the comments prior, ive never ever been on...
When I first tried a cheese strain it was U.K cheese. White Cheese is a good cross. Not as good as U.K cheese but definitely up there. Smoke is a little harsher than others but its got a great taste. Lemony/chocolatey. Great aftertaste. It smokes very slow in comparison to other strains. Rolls very ...