White Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Cheese.

Effects

Show all

27 people reported 203 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 33%
Anxiety 37%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 14%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 7%

Reviews

43

Avatar for Lsuar082
Member since 2019
My wife and I have 4 kids so getting business done at the end of the night is a bit of a struggle. Our guy had just gotten his hands on this beauty and offered us an 8th to try it out. A bit skeptical at first, we did it. The end result was a night of busy activity if you know what I mean. 😏
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for 206SEA
Member since 2018
heavy hitting indica woah
Avatar for HalfPint3000
Member since 2018
This strain is the bomb. Great all over. Last long smells great feels great. 10 ..
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for theCanadianOx
Member since 2018
Nice but I found it to be a bit weak for me.
Relaxed
Avatar for sarah16k
Member since 2018
I bought this strain at a dispensary, being the HUGE cheese lover iam (especially old nice well curated cheese rather then the grocery store brand or largely mass marketed plastic stuff) (u get the point im a cheese snob) as a preface after reading many of the comments prior, ive never ever been on...
GigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for JohnDopexx
Member since 2018
Very nice smell! Probably the closest to a cheese smell I've had. Smoke was smooth and high was nice and mellow. Gave me a good energetic buzz :)
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for AL.SA
Member since 2018
When I first tried a cheese strain it was U.K cheese. White Cheese is a good cross. Not as good as U.K cheese but definitely up there. Smoke is a little harsher than others but its got a great taste. Lemony/chocolatey. Great aftertaste. It smokes very slow in comparison to other strains. Rolls very ...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed