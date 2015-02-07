White Cheese from Zambeza Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Super Skunk and Afghani genetics. It carries the skunky cheese aroma with an earthy note and provides relaxing indica effects without being a total knock-out. Its euphoric buzz keeps away stress and anxiety. The short flowering cycle, compact nature, and large yields make White Cheese especially attractive to growers.
