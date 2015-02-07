ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Cheese

White Cheese

White Cheese from Zambeza Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Super Skunk and Afghani genetics. It carries the skunky cheese aroma with an earthy note and provides relaxing indica effects without being a total knock-out. Its euphoric buzz keeps away stress and anxiety. The short flowering cycle, compact nature, and large yields make White Cheese especially attractive to growers.

27 people reported 203 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 37%
Focused 33%
Anxiety 37%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 14%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 7%

Super Skunk
Afghani
White Cheese

