White Chem reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Chem.
White Chem strain effects
White Chem strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
White Chem reviews
E........l
July 2, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I like this strain. Even though it's a 50/50 hybrid, to me it seems to lean more towards an Indica hybrid. Really nice, relaxing high. Give it a try!
j........r
July 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
a nice sativa dominant hybrid. never gave me anxiety unlike other sativas yet this one has the perfect little amount of indica to keep me grounded. 9/10 Would smoke again, 21.7%THC
n........g
October 23, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I typically like Chem strains, figured I'd give white Chem ore roll a try. Stong effect comes on quickly, I feel mentally alert but relaxed and but physically calmer