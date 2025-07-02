White Chem
White Chem
WCh
Hybrid
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
Diesel
Chemical
Apple
White Chem effects are mostly calming.
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White Chem strain effects
White Chem strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
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White Chem strain reviews(3)
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E........l
July 2, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I like this strain. Even though it's a 50/50 hybrid, to me it seems to lean more towards an Indica hybrid. Really nice, relaxing high. Give it a try!
j........r
July 7, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
a nice sativa dominant hybrid. never gave me anxiety unlike other sativas yet this one has the perfect little amount of indica to keep me grounded. 9/10 Would smoke again, 21.7%THC
n........g
October 23, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
I typically like Chem strains, figured I'd give white Chem ore roll a try. Stong effect comes on quickly, I feel mentally alert but relaxed and but physically calmer