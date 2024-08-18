White Cherry Pie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Cherry Pie.
White Cherry Pie reviews
c........e
August 18, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
fire indica dominant for sure
6........x
May 29, 2023
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
Dry mouth
So my dealer had this strain and I couldn’t find a single review or much info on thc levels as I have quite a high tolerance for “literally” everything (well except shrooms they killed my arse). I took a chance and got some. And let me say, the universe was hearing my cry for a good hit. I have missed this high, only been smoking for like 8weeks but everything was starting to bleh 🤮. There is definitely tingly body sensations and an alert mind but in a could just sit here in my thoughts and not do anything else alertness. After first couple of hits I could feel it so definitely hits quick but I can’t quite place the taste and smell but both very mellow.
B........0
December 21, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Great taste and smooth inhale