So my dealer had this strain and I couldn’t find a single review or much info on thc levels as I have quite a high tolerance for “literally” everything (well except shrooms they killed my arse). I took a chance and got some. And let me say, the universe was hearing my cry for a good hit. I have missed this high, only been smoking for like 8weeks but everything was starting to bleh 🤮. There is definitely tingly body sensations and an alert mind but in a could just sit here in my thoughts and not do anything else alertness. After first couple of hits I could feel it so definitely hits quick but I can’t quite place the taste and smell but both very mellow.