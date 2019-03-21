ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Cherry Truffle

An Aficionado Seed project, White Cherry Truffle crosses a 2012 Chemdog Special Reserve with Cherry Lime #4, then crosses the result with Highland Afghani. Expanding on Cherry Noir (Chemdog x Cherry Lime #4) with the Afghani brings in notes of black cherry and white chocolate to complement aromas of fuel and roses. The euphoric Chemdog high takes off with the heavy Afghani influence, making this strain a powerful full-body experience.

Avatar for CalebD
Member since 2014
One of my all time favorite strains, reminds me of when I first started smoking. Super uplifting euphoric and happy high, and beautiful frosty bud structure
Avatar for mahad.johnson.1
Member since 2013
A great Indica heavy strain that has the cherry/chocolate/diesel taste blended perfectly.
Avatar for churchman
Member since 2016
A truly remarkable strain with no negative attributes...5 stars for sure!
Avatar for chas4n
Member since 2019
Just amazing, this is my go to. Just purely amazing.
Avatar for wpgdude
Member since 2016
I’m a old time stoner and I took two hits off this and it was already buzzin. Beautiful uplifting high and bring you there gently. Best stuff b far I ever had and I have smoked a lot
