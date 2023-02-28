First time trying this and it's inspired me to actually create a account and leave a opinion. Phoenix AZ. I just recently started indulging again after a several year hiatus so I'm in particularly sensitive to everything again to a point. So far after around 10 strains in...this has got to be my fav! Absolutely a social buzz but also weirdly calming, as I tend to get anxiety with a good number of strains which lead to my break. Is this sounds relatable you can't go wrong. It's a creeper..but it hits you in non overwhelming stages...then you realize why the THC % is high, 30% where I got it. That og sour Diesel smell at the base of it, the kind you know it's going to be a good time. :) highly recommended! It was kinda a blind buy with the lack of reviews but if you see this...please do yourself a favor and pick this up when you see it. :)