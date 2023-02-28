White Diamond reviews
February 28, 2023
Very nice green color and it help with my pain enjoy the high binge some TV and video games for day but very good high a new fav this I put in my top five
January 5, 2023
Shit was gas fasho
August 29, 2018
This was heavy hitting, amazing looking buds, really did the job well. One of my go to strains.
November 24, 2024
First time trying this and it's inspired me to actually create a account and leave a opinion. Phoenix AZ. I just recently started indulging again after a several year hiatus so I'm in particularly sensitive to everything again to a point. So far after around 10 strains in...this has got to be my fav! Absolutely a social buzz but also weirdly calming, as I tend to get anxiety with a good number of strains which lead to my break. Is this sounds relatable you can't go wrong. It's a creeper..but it hits you in non overwhelming stages...then you realize why the THC % is high, 30% where I got it. That og sour Diesel smell at the base of it, the kind you know it's going to be a good time. :) highly recommended! It was kinda a blind buy with the lack of reviews but if you see this...please do yourself a favor and pick this up when you see it. :)