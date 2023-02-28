White Diamond
aka White Diamond OG, White Diamonds
White Diamond, also known as “White Diamonds” and “White Diamond OG,” is a balanced hybrid strain made by combining The White and Space Queen. The effects of White Diamond are believed to be relaxing and talkative. Leave a review with Leafly if you have enjoyed this weed strain! These buds are vibrant and dense, with a thick layer of trichomes over lime green flowers. White Diamond has 21% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which expresses a combination of spicy, sage, and light floral notes. Medical marijuana patients say they buy White Diamond to relieve symptoms associated with gastrointestinal disorders, cachexia, and MS. The original breeder of White Diamond is Alphakronik Genes.
White Diamond strain effects
