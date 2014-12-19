ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Diesel.

Effects

31 people reported 228 effects
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Focused 41%
Stress 38%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

49

Avatar for Kushandblunts89
Member since 2018
love it. beautiful buds and worked well for pain and axiety
Avatar for Puffalo
Member since 2014
White Diesel is mid-weight to me, not too strong or too weak, but the high is well balanced. I prefer smoking joints instead of doing bowls with WD because it’s much more lemony and tastier in joints. It’s great for day use. Ironically, I’ve found NYC Diesel a lot more stronger than WD. Maybe th...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jmelonyc
Member since 2015
Its like sour mixed with mob or something its a good high and great flavor
Avatar for miguelcostapm
Member since 2018
Wonderfull!! Had some plants and all came out just fine!! Nice and relaxing experience with White Diesel!!
Photos

Avatar for n0psl1de
Member since 2018
One of my all time favorite strains. It hits hard and is great for armchair philosophizing.
CreativeFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for aymantek
Member since 2016
best strain i've ever grown and smoked. very strong strain that could take all circumstances when grown in and outdoor. the buzz is just ehat you are looking for, a clear head and takes off your stress. White Diesel and Sour Diesel forever &lt;3
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bc7110
Member since 2014
White Diesel started me out with a very relaxing buzz, and then it made me hungry. Decent chronic pain relief and made me sleepy to boot. Had me focused and a light euphoric presence.
CreativeEuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy