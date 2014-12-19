We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
White Diesel is mid-weight to me, not too strong or too weak, but the high is well balanced. I prefer smoking joints instead of doing bowls with WD because it’s much more lemony and tastier in joints. It’s great for day use. Ironically, I’ve found NYC Diesel a lot more stronger than WD. Maybe th...
best strain i've ever grown and smoked. very strong strain that could take all circumstances when grown in and outdoor. the buzz is just ehat you are looking for, a clear head and takes off your stress. White Diesel and Sour Diesel forever <3