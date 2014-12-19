ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  White Diesel
White Diesel

White Diesel is a sativa-dominant hybrid that mixes the resinous White Widow with the pungent flavors of NYC Diesel. The buds from White Diesel produce a zesty combination of lemon, grapefruit, and the diesel fumes that we’ve come to expect from Sour Diesel varieties. The effects are a well-rounded mix of an uplifting head buzz with mellow body relaxation. Medical patients enjoy White Diesel’s ability to ward off anxiety and depression, and for combatting migraines and gastrointestinal disorders.

31 people reported 228 effects
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 41%
Focused 41%
Stress 38%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Lack of appetite 16%
Dry mouth 19%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Avatar for hcazrellim
Member since 2015
I am beyond proud of this bowl size to high level ratio. I just wanted to take a slight edge off so I packed a third of a bowl and hit it well and yup -- baked. Master Chef (High Files) ability with this high: I just made the best PB&J sandwich of my life; super chunky peanut butter, peach amaretto ...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for buzzpunk
Member since 2014
White Diesel is an interesting strain. It has a definite sativa high to it, but has just enough of an indica feel to it to allow for you to relax completely to some music or a film. I've found the high only lasts around an hour and a half, but it doesn't leave you feeling burned out afterwards like ...
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
i'm always looking for a good daytime strain and this seems to do the trick. it checked in at 22.%thc for a sativa. The previous reviews led me to believe this was a clear headed "daytime work" strain, and boy they are right, thanks guys! I believe this was $12 a G pre-tax $60 for 4G. For the price ...
ArousedFocusedUplifted
Avatar for coatslando
Member since 2014
Sweet taste with a calming day time resting affect.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for PurpDarthMaul
Member since 2015
One of the best strains I've ever had. Bud was nice and leafy, smelled wonderful, and the effects are euphoria and overall happiness.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
NYC Diesel
White Widow
White Diesel

