Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I highly recommend Cloud 9 across town if you haven't been yet. Bought a nice nickel of some there -- incorrectably being sold as 'White Water' -- but is in fact actually 'White Dream' = white widow X blue dream. And baby...it's mmmhmm omg'sh enjoyable. Can be intense, but not hard to master. It's d...
I'm big on this strain. I've only had the flower and it does the trick. You'll have a nice light high while being able to perform daily tasks. This was my "before work" fix. Definitely worth trying. I love the taste as well as it's rather unique.
Tried this strain in shatter and ohhh man! It’s a great balanced, mellow high. Obviously definitely stronger than the flower! Only stating that because I’ve tried the flower and it wasn’t so hot. This strain in shatter is the way to go if wanting to try this specific strain.