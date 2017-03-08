ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Dream
  4. Reviews

White Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Dream.

Reviews

30

Avatar for AaroncAZ
Member since 2019
This is an excellent example of a hybrid that can treat pain well, yet keep you energized enough to function while still feeling euphoric. It has an earthy yet sweet scent and a floral taste to me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mistakenkindness
Member since 2017
Super Tasty! Used in a vape and the flower tastes amazing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Cameronj4200
Member since 2018
Amazing. Such a beautiful bud, the flavor is fantastic would definitely recommend to sativa lovers
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for OperaGhost
Member since 2017
I highly recommend Cloud 9 across town if you haven't been yet. Bought a nice nickel of some there -- incorrectably being sold as 'White Water' -- but is in fact actually 'White Dream' = white widow X blue dream. And baby...it's mmmhmm omg'sh enjoyable. Can be intense, but not hard to master. It's d...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of White DreamUser uploaded image of White DreamUser uploaded image of White DreamUser uploaded image of White DreamUser uploaded image of White DreamUser uploaded image of White DreamUser uploaded image of White Dream
more
photos
Avatar for Robds183
Member since 2017
I'm big on this strain. I've only had the flower and it does the trick. You'll have a nice light high while being able to perform daily tasks. This was my "before work" fix. Definitely worth trying. I love the taste as well as it's rather unique.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Tried this strain in shatter and ohhh man! It’s a great balanced, mellow high. Obviously definitely stronger than the flower! Only stating that because I’ve tried the flower and it wasn’t so hot. This strain in shatter is the way to go if wanting to try this specific strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Very delicious, great tasting bud. It was a very mild, medium hybrid feeling high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for alongfellow
Member since 2017
I loved this strain. Definitely a sativa dominant response for me. I've been following it up with Blackberry kush for a more body type buzz. Pain and PTSD beneficial for me.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly