ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Durban
  4. Reviews

White Durban reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Durban.

Reviews

27

Avatar for rorschach22a
Member since 2019
when vaped at higher temps it takes on a more lime-citrus flavor. In moderate doses it provides clear headed, calm focus. so far no significant negative side effects
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Greenmeany
Member since 2019
earthy aroma , experience packs a punch!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergetic
Avatar for Cs027
Member since 2018
Pretty absurdly good strain. Very energizing and uplifting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
Took one rip off the bong and it’s all you need! NOT for new smokers. Small size coated with kief buds and is very nice for a wake n bake. Grab a coffee and wake up with this one! Five stars
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of White Durban
Avatar for ilikeleaf
Member since 2017
The first time I had it, I tried as hard as possible to make it last forever, and I actually missed it when I finished what I had! Thus I write a review. Nature is extra awesome- music as well. Great enhancer . On my top 5 list.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for DjSandro
Member since 2017
perfect strain for gaming and working, not so good for munchies. awsome strain 😊
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for bc7110
Member since 2014
I got White Durban in the Platinum Vapes Oil. After the first few hits I was relaxed, and gave me a major case of the munchies. Strong chronic pain relief, and intense euphoric sensations. Had laser like focus, my mood was uplifted and got sleepy near the end of the buzz..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Witch0fthewilds
Member since 2017
Great strain if you are looking for a productive high. I really enjoy the the chill but awake feeling this gives you. would be great in the morning for a wake n bake with a cup of coffee. Has a little bit of a sneak up so the first time smoking I got super stoned. But even so I felt productive throu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric