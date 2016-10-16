Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The first time I had it, I tried as hard as possible to make it last forever, and I actually missed it when I finished what I had! Thus I write a review. Nature is extra awesome- music as well. Great enhancer . On my top 5 list.
I got White Durban in the Platinum Vapes Oil. After the first few hits I was relaxed, and gave me a major case of the munchies. Strong chronic pain relief, and intense euphoric sensations. Had laser like focus, my mood was uplifted and got sleepy near the end of the buzz..
Great strain if you are looking for a productive high. I really enjoy the the chill but awake feeling this gives you. would be great in the morning for a wake n bake with a cup of coffee. Has a little bit of a sneak up so the first time smoking I got super stoned. But even so I felt productive throu...