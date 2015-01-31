Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Ngl I’m crazy baked this shit good for relaxing for sure and also to trip out. Closed eye visuals be crazy. It’s very easy to act normal when ur baked so that’s good. Your eyes get CRAZY red and look tired. On the hungry side, you can tolerate. Gas 10/10
WiFi 43 is indica at its finest.
I forget who I had this by in flower form in WA but I remember thinking, “wow, this is not regular WiFi”. As the corners of my grin seemed to pull an iron blanket over my head. I did get some concentrate by lucky’s recently specifically for a night cap strain. She ...
I picked up a quarter of this Indica recently. The buds were large and dense, with a dark green color and with brownish pistils. The layer of resinous trichomes was a rich amber color; it was clear that these were mature buds. The smell was very powerful, rich and earthy with a bit of an acrid bite ...
Maaaan... HEAVY INDICA Leaning.... Had dozing off with euphoria and got up quick Searching for the Munchies..... Good Relaxing Body high HEAVY ON THE EYES BEWARE ⚠️ Most definitely Good Choice For bed I’m out bout be High side
Very solid strain, completely relaxing and tingly/numbing in the best way an indica can but was anticipating that heady-bordering-on-hallucinogenic experience i previously had with a strain called God's Fire. This was an amazing strain, though, strong and a euphoric, consuming, hungry slugfest whisk...