White Fire 43 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Fire 43.

Reviews

50

Avatar for JustSoYouKnowKaleb
Member since 2018
great strain. very relaxing and perfect for night time. the smoke was very smooth and after 4 bowls I can say it held that smoothness each time.
Avatar for Mastfd1921
Member since 2018
Ngl I’m crazy baked this shit good for relaxing for sure and also to trip out. Closed eye visuals be crazy. It’s very easy to act normal when ur baked so that’s good. Your eyes get CRAZY red and look tired. On the hungry side, you can tolerate. Gas 10/10
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for sayword3
Member since 2017
WiFi 43 is indica at its finest. I forget who I had this by in flower form in WA but I remember thinking, “wow, this is not regular WiFi”. As the corners of my grin seemed to pull an iron blanket over my head. I did get some concentrate by lucky’s recently specifically for a night cap strain. She ...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Diego22314
Member since 2018
Nice strain before going bed , made me feel so relaxed and sleepy.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for JoshCarlton
Member since 2018
I picked up a quarter of this Indica recently. The buds were large and dense, with a dark green color and with brownish pistils. The layer of resinous trichomes was a rich amber color; it was clear that these were mature buds. The smell was very powerful, rich and earthy with a bit of an acrid bite ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for 2ooFaDed
Member since 2018
Maaaan... HEAVY INDICA Leaning.... Had dozing off with euphoria and got up quick Searching for the Munchies..... Good Relaxing Body high HEAVY ON THE EYES BEWARE ⚠️ Most definitely Good Choice For bed I’m out bout be High side
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Twinklesized
Member since 2018
Very solid strain, completely relaxing and tingly/numbing in the best way an indica can but was anticipating that heady-bordering-on-hallucinogenic experience i previously had with a strain called God's Fire. This was an amazing strain, though, strong and a euphoric, consuming, hungry slugfest whisk...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry