White Funk

Coming from the Gage Green Group, White Funk crosses White Kush and Sour Diesel. The strain is great for lovers of a clear, uplifting high that will last for hours. White Funk has purple, kushy calyxes and a dense bud structure that puts out a diesel aroma and a quality high that hits immediately.

Lineage

First strain parent
White Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
White Funk