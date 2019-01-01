Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Coming from the Gage Green Group, White Funk crosses White Kush and Sour Diesel. The strain is great for lovers of a clear, uplifting high that will last for hours. White Funk has purple, kushy calyxes and a dense bud structure that puts out a diesel aroma and a quality high that hits immediately.