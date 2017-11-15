ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Girl reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Girl.

Avatar for Daniel_OG-Kush
Member since 2019
fucking amazing! note* if you are a new smoker then i dont recommend this strain coz its highly powerful. enjoy
Avatar for PandaRoxx13
Member since 2019
This is THE creative strain! You need a social weed that goes well painting or art in general? This is it! Personally use for preworkout to get in the music head space for a good run!
Avatar for Corkonafork
Member since 2018
I had this in Denver. From dispensary. Nothing too notable.
Avatar for SexyHotdish
Member since 2017
Hate to say it, but this shit is basic. In that this is a straightforward, pleasant high without a lot of dimension. That sounds like a criticism, but it's really not. This is a solid daily smoke and is a great choice to regularly keep on hand.
Avatar for Cheeks3806
Member since 2018
havent tried yet but I'm sure ill enjoy... also The Health Cebter in University Hills off Colorado Blvd has this strain... Denver Co
Avatar for CanadianKush420
Member since 2017
One of my personal favorites, this. beautiful blend of Indica and GSC makes it not only smooth and tasty but also incredibly keify/crystaly. Quite potent as well. Enjoyed this very much
Avatar for Pooh53
Member since 2015
It's a great strain, No Doubt
Avatar for baldnbrwn
Member since 2017
Delivers what it promises very intense up front leading to a mellow to be enjoyed !!! Goes great with some good tunes !!!
