Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Hate to say it, but this shit is basic. In that this is a straightforward, pleasant high without a lot of dimension. That sounds like a criticism, but it's really not. This is a solid daily smoke and is a great choice to regularly keep on hand.