ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Girl
  • Leafly flower of White Girl

Hybrid

White Girl

White Girl

White Girl is a potent hybrid cross of two well-known cannabis strains, Berry White and Girl Scout Cookies. Its effects are middle-of-the-road, offering immediate mental elevation and creeping physical relaxation. This strain’s overall potency can be too much to handle for unseasoned smokers, so mind your dosage. White Girl’s terpene profile is herbal and woody, leaving a mild savory-sweet taste on the palate. Enjoy this hybrid to improve mood and stimulate appetite.

Reviews

10

Avatar for Pooh53
Member since 2015
It's a great strain, No Doubt
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for baldnbrwn
Member since 2017
Delivers what it promises very intense up front leading to a mellow to be enjoyed !!! Goes great with some good tunes !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for CanadianKush420
Member since 2017
One of my personal favorites, this. beautiful blend of Indica and GSC makes it not only smooth and tasty but also incredibly keify/crystaly. Quite potent as well. Enjoyed this very much
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Berry White
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
White Girl