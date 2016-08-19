White Gold reviews
White Gold strain effects
Reported by 172 real people like you
White Gold strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
White Gold reviews
August 19, 2016
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Tingly
shit got me so blazed I sang to my cat
T........r
September 6, 2016
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
Oh. My. God. White Gold is probably one of the best upcoming strains out there! This indica-dominant hybrid gives you an uplifitng and clear headed high, while your body is in a soft chill. Because of that, activities are still very enjoyable. For medical use, the effects can encourage to overcome social anxiety and depression, since they make you pretty talkative when letting them through. In higher dosages, White Gold has further benefits like pain reduction and muscle relaxation. The smell is soo strong when you break up the buds. It's eventually not everyone's favorite, but I like it a lot. Alltogether, this superb child of White Widow and Himalayan Gold is one of the best strains out there. It just deserves more attention. An easy 5/5!
h........e
March 1, 2016
Love it for its body buzz/pain relief and uplifting, clear head buzz. Great buds, greens and orange hairs covered in chromes. Very dense and sticky, little goes a long way, buz lasts for a little bit too but is so mellow you can study or hit the gym no problem for me. An over all great strain, Will be getting more asap, didn't know it was gonna be this good.
s........d
October 30, 2016
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
You know how all these reviews say it's super happy and social and uplifting? It really, really is. This happened last night: -- "Did you have a good at work today? You're doing a lot of dancing in your chair." -- "Not really. I think it's the weed!“ That theory was confirmed this morning when coffee and TV inspired... yup, you got it... more chair dancing. 💃🔥 Ima go back to the shoppe tomorrow for another eighth.
W........3
May 30, 2016
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Another more rare strain I have come across. And my goodness does this girl hit hard. Just took 2 bong rips and I now an hour later am writing the review. So pleasant. Stoney in the head without giving me the munchies. Soaking this sun up! The taste isn't my favorite. But when I can rip a strain and I don't feel the need to load another bowl for at least an hour is a strain to hold onto!
B........s
November 30, 2016
Hungry
Relaxed
Amazing Indica with a pungent Lime smell, Earthy smoke, strong Indica.
n........1
July 11, 2016
Happy
Uplifted
Super sticky and hits hard smells great and tastes even better one of my favorite strains and for an indica it didn't make me tired great bud!
c........o
April 10, 2015
Beautiful bud. So many crystals. Smell comes with it as well. You cannot go wrong with this strain and I won't be surprised if this becomes one of the more popular strains soon.