HybridTHC 21%CBG 1%
White Gold
aka Oro Blanco
White Gold, also known as "Oro Blanco" is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Himalayan Gold. This strain produces euphoric effects that allow you to focus. White Gold tastes sweet and earthy with a hint of fruitiness. It has a pungent haze aroma.
White Gold strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
White Gold strain reviews172
White Gold strain genetics
White Gold grow information
White Gold weed can take 50-65 days flowering. Growers say White Gold has dense colas that are caked in sticky resin.