Oh. My. God. White Gold is probably one of the best upcoming strains out there! This indica-dominant hybrid gives you an uplifitng and clear headed high, while your body is in a soft chill. Because of that, activities are still very enjoyable. For medical use, the effects can encourage to overcome social anxiety and depression, since they make you pretty talkative when letting them through. In higher dosages, White Gold has further benefits like pain reduction and muscle relaxation. The smell is soo strong when you break up the buds. It's eventually not everyone's favorite, but I like it a lot. Alltogether, this superb child of White Widow and Himalayan Gold is one of the best strains out there. It just deserves more attention. An easy 5/5!